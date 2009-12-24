Draft guidance from UK's NICE unable to recommend Sanofi-Aventis' Multaq for atrial fibrillation

The UK's National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) says it is currently appraising the use of French drug major Sanofi-Aventis' Multaq (dronedarone) for the treatment of atrial fibrillation.
The evidence provided to the independent appraisal committee indicates that dronedarone is less effective and costs considerably more than existing treatments for controlling atrial fibrillation, says the agency. The cost per day based on the recommended dosage of dronedarone would be £2.25 (around $3.65). The cost of an existing comparator drug, amiodarone, is approximately £0.05 per day, a 45-fold difference. Having fully considered the available information, the committee therefore does not recommend dronedarone in the draft guidance, published today.
This draft guidance has been issued for consultation and interested parties have an opportunity to comment on the draft recommendations made by the independent appraisal committee.
