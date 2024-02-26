Draft text of the European Health Data Space sparks deep concerns

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), as part of a coalition of 35 large health stakeholder organizations representing patients, health professionals, researchers and industrial actors in the healthcare ecosystem at both European Union (EU) and member state level, is expressing its shared concerns about the latest negotiations on the proposed Regulation on the European Health Data Space (EHDS).
The EHDS is currently being negotiated at speed by EU institutions to get it ‘over the line’ before the end of this political term, the trade group noted in a website posting today.
There is a real desire by the health stakeholder community for this proposed legislation to be a success. The potential benefits offered by a well-functioning EHDS would be significant. The EHDS is intended to make the functioning of European health systems more efficient, contribute to better health outcomes, and support public health and health research and innovation activities in the EU.
