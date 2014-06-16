Drug policy expert calls for “nip in the bud” for AMD therapy drug substitute

Steven Bradshaw, a UK-based drug policy expert and former ophthalmologist, is disappointed at the news of the Italian government’s decision to substitute wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) treatment drug, from Lucentis (ranibizumab) to Swiss drug major Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Avastin (bevacizumab).

Earlier this month, the Italian Medicines Agency, AIFA, endorsed the off-label use of cancer drug bevacizumab in its decision to reimburse the drug for ophthalmic use.

Dr Bradshaw says he understands the Italian health care system increasingly concerns about the cost of medicines, and has pressured drugmakers to lower prices, or at least higher rebates, for many years. But this has caused concerns to Dr Bradshaw - the fears that other European Union nations will quickly adopt the substitution practice towards eye drugs and other medicines, undermining the EU regulatory framework.