Monday 29 September 2025

Drug price cuts in Spain will see pharmaceutical market decline, says BMI

Pharmaceutical
17 January 2011

Spain is ranked eighth, of the 10 countries surveyed in the Western European region in Business Monitor International’s Business Environment Ratings (BER) for first-quarter 2011.

The country has improved its position by one place and now ranks above both Italy and Portugal. However, while Spain offers positives for investors, such as its large drug market, it also holds various downsides, such as low population growth, cumbersome bureaucracy, provincial differences regarding drug regulation and reimbursement, and modest forecast market expansion due to cost-containment measures.

Globally, Spain's pharmaceutical market is rated 19th, having previously been 20th, out of the total of 83 countries surveyed. In the coming quarters, the wide-ranging price reductions and patent expirations will conspire to keep Spain towards the bottom of the regional BER matrix.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze