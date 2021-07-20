Drug prices continue rapid growth in Russia

Drug prices are steadily rising in Russia due to the weak rouble and the ever-growing prices for raw materials, most of which are traditionally imported to Russia from abroad, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

The government expects that prices for drugs in the Russian market will grow by at least 8% this year, which will exceed the rate of inflation. This is, however, higher than initial expectations of authorities of 5%.

In the meantime, most of analysts consider even these forecasts as too optimistic, expecting a higher growth of prices, taking into account that the growth of drug prices shows the highest dynamics this year among the all non-food products in Russia, except only tobacco products.