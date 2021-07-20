Saturday 8 November 2025

Drug prices continue rapid growth in Russia

Pharmaceutical
20 July 2021
russia_roubles_rubles_money_big

Drug prices are steadily rising in Russia due to the weak rouble and the ever-growing prices for raw materials, most of which are traditionally imported to Russia from abroad, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

The government expects that prices for drugs in the Russian market will grow by at least 8% this year, which will exceed the rate of inflation. This is, however, higher than initial expectations of authorities of 5%.

In the meantime, most of analysts consider even these forecasts as too optimistic, expecting a higher growth of prices, taking into account that the growth of drug prices shows the highest dynamics this year among the all non-food products in Russia, except only tobacco products.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Russian government to allow producers to increase prices for vital drugs
20 October 2020
Generics
Russian drugmakers faced with sharp prices rises for active ingredients
22 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
Russian government to use interventions in domestic pharma pricing
25 May 2021
Pharmaceutical
Russia increases procurements of high-priced original anti-HIV drugs
25 August 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze