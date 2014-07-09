Drug sales up in Brazil while generics take greater market share

Sales of medicines in Brazil have increased 13% compared to last year, writes Juliane Carvalho of Brazil Pharma News.

Data from IMS health registered nearly 25.7 billion real ($11.6 billion) in gross revenue for pharmaceutical companies in Brazil between January and May this year, an increase of 13% compared to the same period in 2013. Generic drugs represented approximately 6.3 billion real ($2.8 billion), an increase of 12% from January to May compared to last year.

Production units up