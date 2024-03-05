Monday 29 September 2025

Drugmakers ‘coming to the table’ in IRA price negotiations

Pharmaceutical
5 March 2024
money_drug_prices_cost_large

All manufacturers participating in the first cycle of the US Medicare drug price negotiations have responded with counter offers, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

This comes after the HHS sent initial offers on February 1, as the agency was empowered to do by President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). This law is a cornerstone of the Biden administration’s efforts to lower prescription drug costs.

"The Biden-Harris Administration is working to lower costs for families and keep money in the pockets of millions of Americans instead of big pharma"HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said: “We are committed to constructive dialogue and are glad the drug companies are coming to the table. These are good-faith, up front negotiations.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
PhRMA’s IRA price-setting objection thrown out by judge
14 February 2024
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to March 8, 2024
10 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pharma needs help preparing for IRA, new tool suggests
7 May 2024
Pharmaceutical
CMS unveils list of 34 medicines with lower co-insurances thanks to IRA
15 September 2023




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze