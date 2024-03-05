Drugmakers ‘coming to the table’ in IRA price negotiations

All manufacturers participating in the first cycle of the US Medicare drug price negotiations have responded with counter offers, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
This comes after the HHS sent initial offers on February 1, as the agency was empowered to do by President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). This law is a cornerstone of the Biden administration’s efforts to lower prescription drug costs.
"The Biden-Harris Administration is working to lower costs for families and keep money in the pockets of millions of Americans instead of big pharma"HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said: “We are committed to constructive dialogue and are glad the drug companies are coming to the table. These are good-faith, up front negotiations.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze