Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative and Eisai to test candidate for eumycetoma

The Switzerland-based Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) and Japanese pharma major Eisai (TYO 4523) have signed an agreement to proceed with the clinical development of Eisai's antifungal drug fosravuconazole for the potential new treatment of eumycetoma, a fungal form of mycetoma, one of the world's most neglected diseases.

There is only one current treatment option, which is expensive, toxic and only cures about 30% of patients even after 12 months of treatment. Those who aren't cured are at risk of repeated amputations as the infection spreads throughout the body.

Fosravuconazole, an azole-class antifungal drug discovered by Eisai, has shown in vitro and in vivo to have strong antifungal activities against eumycetoma. Under the terms of the agreement, DNDi, a not-for-profit organization, and partners will be conducting the clinical development to assess safety and efficacy of fosravuconazole in patients with the disease, while Eisai provides DNDi with its scientific expertise as well as a supply of the drug for the clinical studies.