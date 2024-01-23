Dupe culture: how can companies combat the issue of counterfeit products from a labelling perspective?

An Expert View from Bob Tilling, vice president, global sales at Kallik.

Poet and playwright, Oscar Wilde, once popularised the proverb “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery…” - a statement that rings true for today’s ‘dupe culture’.

The sale of 'dupes' - products that look exactly like the brand-name items but at a much lower cost - are on the rise. From fashion and homeware, to pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, these items are rapidly making their way into consumers’ homes, sparking what's known as a 'dupe culture' craze.