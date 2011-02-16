Monday 29 September 2025

Dutch govt puts Netherlands Vaccine Institute up for sale

Pharmaceutical
16 February 2011

The Netherlands Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (Ministerie van Volkgezondheid, Welzijn en Sport) says that, as of February 15, it has started the sale of the production activities of the Nederlands Vaccin Instituut (NVI).

American Appraisal has been appointed to act as advisor to the Ministry during the sale of the production activities of NVI, and all expressions of interest should be address via this organization before March 4.

In January 2010, the Minister informed the Dutch House of Representatives that the NVI was going to change course. The NVI's public tasks, concerning procurement, warehousing and distribution of vaccines and public vaccine R&D tasks have been integrated into the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) as of January 1 this year. The production of vaccines under public ownership will be ended. The production and the production facilities are put up for sale to the private sector.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze