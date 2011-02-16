Dutch govt puts Netherlands Vaccine Institute up for sale

The Netherlands Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (Ministerie van Volkgezondheid, Welzijn en Sport) says that, as of February 15, it has started the sale of the production activities of the Nederlands Vaccin Instituut (NVI).

American Appraisal has been appointed to act as advisor to the Ministry during the sale of the production activities of NVI, and all expressions of interest should be address via this organization before March 4.

In January 2010, the Minister informed the Dutch House of Representatives that the NVI was going to change course. The NVI's public tasks, concerning procurement, warehousing and distribution of vaccines and public vaccine R&D tasks have been integrated into the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) as of January 1 this year. The production of vaccines under public ownership will be ended. The production and the production facilities are put up for sale to the private sector.