Early access for Pherecydes' anti-S. aureus phages in France

31 May 2022
Pherecydes Pharma (FR0011651694 - ALPHE) has been granted AAC Early Access Program approval by France’s Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament et des produits de santé (ANSM) for its anti-Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) phages.

The new AAC system (formerly nominative authorization for early access - ATU), introduced in July 2021 by the ANSM, allows certain categories of sick patients in France with no therapeutic solutions to benefit from drugs yet to be granted marketing approval.

"Highlights the critical need for treatments for antibiotic-resistant infections"To date, Pherecydes has treated more than 50 patients within the framework of compassionate treatment under the supervision of the ANSM, excluding AAC status, including 28 with its anti-S. aureus phages.

