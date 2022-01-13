EC creates rules for members involved in assessing safety in trials

The European Commission (EC) has set out the rules for the cooperation of member states in safety assessments in clinical trials.
While most responsibility lies with the sponsor in ensuring participants’ safety in trials, additional oversight is also required from member states.
The implementing regulation set out by the EC details the process for picking a member state to assess information on suspected unexpected serious adverse reactions and describes their role in screening for safety signals in clinical trials.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze