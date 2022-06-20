EC investigating possible anticompetitive action by Vifor Pharma

The European Commission has opened a formal antitrust investigation to assess whether Switzerland-based Vifor Pharma (VTX: FIFoN) has restricted competition by illegally disparaging its closest – and potentially only – competitor in Europe on the market for intravenous iron treatment, Danish iron metabolism specialist Pharmacosmos.

Vifor Pharma's conduct appears to be aimed at hindering competition against its blockbuster high-dose intravenous iron treatment medicine, Ferinject (ferric carboxymaltose).

The investigation follows a complaint filed with the Commission by Pharmacosmos.