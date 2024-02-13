Monday 29 September 2025

EC nod for Biogen’s Skyclarys for Friedreich’s ataxia

Pharmaceutical
13 February 2024
biogen_big

The European Commission (EC) has authorized Biogen’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) Skyclarys (omaveloxolone) for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia (FA) in adults and adolescents aged 16 years and older.

Skyclarys is the first treatment approved within the European Union for this rare, genetic, progressive neurodegenerative disease. Biogen gained rights to the drug along with its $7.3 billion acquisition of Reata Pharmaceuticals last year. Skyclarys, which has already gained US Food and Drug Administration approval, could bring in over $1 billion in the US at peak, according to Stifel analysts' estimates, based on a list price of $370,000 per year.

“In my clinical practice, I have seen the devastating impact that Friedreich’s ataxia has on patients and their families,” said Dr Sylvia Boesch, principal investigator of the MOXIe study and head of the Center for Rare Movement Disorders Innsbruck, Department of Neurology, Medical University Innsbruck, Austria. “Friedreich’s ataxia patients treated with Skyclarys in the clinical trial experienced important and clinically meaningful improvements for their daily lives. With this approval, there is optimism within the community that Skyclarys has the potential to usher in a new era in the management of Friedreich’s ataxia,” she added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Leqembi lifts Biogen earnings
24 April 2024
Biotechnology
Full steam ahead for Friedreich’s ataxia-focused Larimar
22 May 2024
Biotechnology
‘New Biogen’ promised as investors spurn results and estimates
13 February 2024
Biotechnology
Antisense setback for partners Biogen and Ionis
17 May 2024


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze