EFPIA announces update on clinical trial data sharing

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) has announced an update on industry progress made on the EFPIA-PhRMA Principles for Responsible Clinical Trials Data Sharing.
The update was presented at the DIA EuroMeeting 2014 conference in Vienna, Austria, by Richard Bergstrom, EFPIA director general. The EFPIA-PhRMA Principles were established with the intent of creating a common baseline for data sharing that all EFPIA and PhRMA (Pharmaceutical Research and Manufactures of America) member companies can agree to.
A number of companies have already signed up to the changes, including:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze