EFPIA calls pharma's COVID-19 efforts 'unprecedented'

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) has provided an update on the progress of the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

IMI, a European initiative that is the world’s largest public-private partnership in health, launched the fast-track call 21 in early March, investing 45 million euros ($50 million) of European Union (EU) funds, which will be complemented by investment from participating companies.

Experience from Ebola outbreak