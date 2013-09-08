EFPIA expresses serious concerns on EMA draft policy for clinical trials data

Representing the research-based pharma industry in Europe, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) and its member companies welcome efforts towards greater transparency of clinical trials data.

However, last week, the EFPIA said it has serious concerns about the European Medicines Agency draft policy (Policy 0070 on publication and access to clinical trial data), which carries negative implications for public health in its failure to adequately protect the interests of patients and the research they benefit from. In the interests of sharing its concerns with all relevant stakeholders as well as the general public who will be impacted by these measures, EFPIA is making publicly available its comments on the EMA submission.

Believes there are better alternatives than EMA is presenting