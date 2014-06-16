EHA 2014: Velcade combination shows high efficacy in Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Janssen-Cilag International, a subsidiary of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), announced Phase III study data of investigational use of a Velcade (bortezomib)-based combination in the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who were newly-diagnosed and unsuitable, or not considered, for a stem-cell transplant, at the European Hematology Association annual congress in Milan, Italy.

The study showed that the combination resulted in a significant increase in progression-free survival (PFS) versus standard of care. The increase in PFS seen was 96% assessed by investigators and 56% as assessed by an independent review committee.

Tadeusz Robak, Professor of Hematology at the Medical University of Lodz, Poland, and principal investigator on the trial, said: “Mantle cell lymphoma is an aggressive blood cancer and treatment options for newly-diagnosed patients are limited. This study clearly demonstrates a range of potential benefits in using a bortezomib-based frontline therapy in those patients. It is encouraging that a relatively short treatment duration with the bortezomib-based regimen results in a longer time until the next chemotherapy is needed.”