Eisai expands deal with Fuji Yakuhin for dotinurad

Japanese pharma major Eisai (TYO: 4523) has concluded a license agreement concerning dotinurad, a treatment for hyperuricemia and gout discovered by Fuji Yakuhin, for development and distribution in five ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member states: Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Thailand.
This agreement will lead to an expansion into Southeast Asia of an agreement regarding dotinurad in China concluded by Eisai and Fuji Yakuhin in February 2020.
Based on this agreement, Eisai will acquire exclusive development and marketing rights for dotinurad in the said five countries from Fuji Yakuhin, while the latter will retain responsibility for manufacturing the formulation of dotinurad, and supply to Eisai. Eisai will be responsible for New Drug Applications for dotinurad in the said five countries and pay Fuji Yakuhin an undisclosed upfront payment and sales milestones.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze