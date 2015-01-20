Eisai launches epilepsy treatment Exalief in Russia

Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO: 4523) has announced that epilepsy drug Exalief (eslicarbazepine acetate) will soon be available in Russia.

Exalief is also marketed under the trade name Zebinix in Europe, where it is indicated as adjunctive therapy in adults with partial onset seizures, with or without secondary generalization.

Olga Konopleva, managing director of Eisai Russia, said: “We are delighted that once-daily Exalief will soon be launched in Russia and will provide an effective and well tolerated alternative treatment to help people with epilepsy manage their seizures.”