Eisai's EMEA operation cleared as US supplier of Fycompa in USA

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the US supply of Japanese pharma major Eisai’s (TYO: 4523) epilepsy drug Fycompa (perampanel) from its EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa, Russia and Oceania) Knowledge Centre based in Hatfield, UK. The Hatfield site will manufacture six different strengths of tablet for export to the USA.

The FDA supply approval for perampanel is the latest in a series of achievements for Eisai in the UK. In addition to its existing EMEA sales and marketing, R&D, and manufacturing operations in Hatfield, Eisai recently announced the construction of new 2,900m2 facility for the global packaging of potent compounds which expands the current 7,800m2 Hatfield site by nearly 40%.

The Hatfield site is the Eisai EMEA headquarters and is growing in significance to the company's worldwide business, as it becomes a global supply centre for innovative new products. Perampanel was jointly developed by Japan and the UK and, as a result, Eisai continues its commitment to a long-term global business structure and investment into further research and development in the UK.