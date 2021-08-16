Wednesday 19 November 2025

Eisai's Tazverik launched in Japan for form of follicular lymphoma

Pharmaceutical
16 August 2021
eisai-logo-big

Tokyo-based drugmaker Eisai (TYO: 4523) has announced the Japanese launch of Tazverik Tablets 200mg (hydrobromide) for relapsed or refractory EZH2 gene mutation-positive follicular lymphoma, when standard treatment is not applicable.

Eisai obtained manufacturing and marketing approval of Tazverik in June of this year. The product was then included in Japan’s National Health Insurance Drug Price List last week.

Created using US biopharma Epizyme’s (Nasdaq: EPZM) proprietary product platform, Tazverik is a first-in-class small molecule inhibitor of the epigenetic enzyme EZH2.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Eisai links up with cancer center to investigate cancer drug Tazverik
3 April 2023
Biotechnology
Eisai to outline progress in Alzheimer's at AAIC 2021
21 July 2021
Biotechnology
Epizyme strikes deal with Hutchmed for Tazverik in Greater China
9 August 2021
Biotechnology
Epizyme nabs new FDA approval for Tazverik
19 June 2020




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze