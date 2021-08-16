Eisai's Tazverik launched in Japan for form of follicular lymphoma

Tokyo-based drugmaker Eisai (TYO: 4523) has announced the Japanese launch of Tazverik Tablets 200mg (hydrobromide) for relapsed or refractory EZH2 gene mutation-positive follicular lymphoma, when standard treatment is not applicable.
Eisai obtained manufacturing and marketing approval of Tazverik in June of this year. The product was then included in Japan’s National Health Insurance Drug Price List last week.
Created using US biopharma Epizyme’s (Nasdaq: EPZM) proprietary product platform, Tazverik is a first-in-class small molecule inhibitor of the epigenetic enzyme EZH2.
