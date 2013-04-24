Thursday 20 November 2025

Elan reports 1st-qtr operating loss

Pharmaceutical
24 April 2013

Ireland-based Elan Corp (NYSE: ELN), which has again rejected takeover approach form Royalty Pharma and sold its rights to the multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (The Pharma Letters passim), has reported first-quarter 2013 results with net income of $63.3 million including a net loss from continuing operations of $72.8 million, and net income from discontinued operations of $136.1 million related to Tysabri (natalizumab), Prothena and the EDT business.

Operating loss excluding other net charges amounted to $48.2 million and adjusted EBITDA losses from continuing operations were $39.3 million. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $556.1 million.

Nigel Clerkin, chief financial officer, said: “the completion of the Tysabri transaction earlier this month, followed by the $1.0 billion share buyback and the retirement of our bonds, have collectively transformed our capital structure, and provide the platform to transform our business structure. As a result of these transactions, we have eliminated our debt, and have reduced our share-count by approximately 15%. We have also initiated a dividend policy, under which we will pay 20% of our Tysabri royalties as a twice-yearly dividend to shareholders. We now have approximately $2 billion in cash and cash equivalents, which provides us with substantial capacity to execute on transactions to diversify our business and grow shareholder value.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze