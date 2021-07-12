Saturday 8 November 2025

Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk set to dominate GLP-1RA market

12 July 2021
US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) will continue to compete over the glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA) market, with the strong possibility that the two pharmaceutical firms will completely own the space due to the current lack of other marketed competitors, including biosimilars.

The two companies will likely push out the remaining competition, namely AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) exenatide franchise, says data and analytics company GlobalData.

At the 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) annual meeting, data was presented on a variety of antidiabetics that fall under the GLP-1RA umbrella, including Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide, Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic (semaglutide, 2mg), and AstraZeneca’s Bydureon (exenatide ER). Tirzepatide is a once-weekly, dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and GLP-1RA, while Ozempic and Bydureon are once-weekly, injectable GLP-1RAs.

