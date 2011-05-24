Monday 29 September 2025

Eli Lilly forms JV BioCritica, to focus on sepsis drug Xigris

Pharmaceutical
24 May 2011

US drug major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has signed agreements with private investors Care Capital and NovaQuest Capital to establish BioCritica, a newly-formed and privately-held biotechnology company.

BioCritica, based in Central Indiana, will initially focus on the continued US development and commercialization of already marketed Xigris (drotrecogin alfa [activated]), Lilly's drug for severe sepsis. BioCritica intends to ultimately build a broad portfolio of innovative, hospital-based critical care medicines.

As part of a licensing agreement, BioCritica will acquire the US development and commercialization rights to Xigris and will also receive the rights to potentially acquire several critical care compounds currently in preclinical development at Lilly. The collaboration also includes a supply agreement, a services agreement and an option for BioCritica to potentially acquire the development and commercialization rights to Xigris outside the USA at a later date. In return, Lilly will receive royalties on future US sales of Xigris and will also receive an equity stake in BioCritica. Specific financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze