Thursday 20 November 2025

Eli Lilly posts 27% drop in 1st-qtr profit

Pharmaceutical
23 April 2015

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) reported first-quarter 2015 financials today, revealing that revenue fell 1% to $4.64 billion, impacted by the stronger US dollar and generic competition, and just below analysts’ average expectations of $4.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters. Lilly’s shares dipped 0.8% to $71.73 in early trading.

Net profit for the quarter came in at $529.5 million, or $0.50 earnings per share, down 27% compared with a profit of $727.9 million, or EPS of $0.68 in the first-quarter of 2014, impacted by a stronger US dollar. Excluding special items, EPS was $0.87, topping the average analyst estimate by about 10 cents, driven by a 42% rise in global animal health sales. Lilly acquired the Novartis animal health business for $5.4 billion in January, making its Elanco unit the world's second-largest animal-health group by revenue, up from fourth position.

2015 reported EPS guidance was revised to be in the range of $2.21 to $2.31; non-generally accepted accounting principle (GAAP) EPS guidance range was reaffirmed at $3.10 to $3.20.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze