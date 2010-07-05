Eli Lilly to acquire Alnara Pharma, gaining access pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy now under FDA review

US drug major Eli Lilly has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Alnara Pharmaceuticals, a privately held biotechnology company developing protein therapeutics for the treatment of metabolic diseases. Financial terms of the agreement are not being disclosed.
Alnara's lead product in development is liprotamase, a non-porcine pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT), which is currently under review by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI). The firm has no marketed products. Causes of EPI include cystic fibrosis, chronic pancreatitis, pancreatectomy and other conditions.
'as Lilly faces patent loses
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze