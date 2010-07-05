Eli Lilly to acquire Alnara Pharma, gaining access pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy now under FDA review

US drug major Eli Lilly has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Alnara Pharmaceuticals, a privately held biotechnology company developing protein therapeutics for the treatment of metabolic diseases. Financial terms of the agreement are not being disclosed.

Alnara's lead product in development is liprotamase, a non-porcine pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT), which is currently under review by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI). The firm has no marketed products. Causes of EPI include cystic fibrosis, chronic pancreatitis, pancreatectomy and other conditions.

