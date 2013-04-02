Eli Lilly views additional $180 million investment to expand insulin making in Indianapolis

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) says that it is working closely with the City on a proposal to invest an additional $180 million in the company's Indianapolis-based insulin manufacturing operations.
The investment is on top of the company's announcement last year of a $140 million expansion of its Indianapolis insulin manufacturing operations (The Pharma Letter November 2, 2012). Together, the investments would enable Lilly to meet the growing insulin demand given the rise in diabetes prevalence across the USA.
Lilly also is proposing several other ancillary investment projects totaling about $80 million, including a $40 million product-inspection center. The latest $180 million proposed investment is two-fold:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze