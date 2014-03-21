Thursday 20 November 2025

EMA/CHMP backs approval of Merck ovarian cancer drug Vynfinit and companion diagnostics

Pharmaceutical
21 March 2014

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended granting a marketing authorization for US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) and partner Endocyte’s (Nasdaq: ECYT) Vynfinit (vintafolide) for the treatment of women with a subtype of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer for which there is limited approved treatment option.

The CHMP has also recommended two companion diagnostic medicines, Folcepri (etarfolatide) and Neocepri (folic acid) that will help identify patients who will benefit from a treatment with Vynfinit.

The recommendation for the approval of Vynfinit, together with Folcepri and Neocepri, all of which are designated orphan medicines, illustrates the current trend towards the development of medicines targeted at specific patient populations, which is based on a better understanding of the underlying molecular mechanisms of the disease, the EMA noted. By targeting specific patient groups who are likely to better respond to a treatment, the response rate in the population treated can be improved and treatment can be avoided in patients who are unlikely to respond to the treatment, sparing them potential side effects.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze