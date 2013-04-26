Thursday 20 November 2025

EMA committee gives thumbs down for Pfizer's Xeljanz for RA

Pharmaceutical
26 April 2013

Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) fell 2.4% to $29.53 in extended New York trading yesterday, after the pharma behemoth revealed that the European Medicine Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a negative opinion for Xeljanz (tofacitinib citrate) for the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

According to the CHMP assessment, Xeljanz does not demonstrate a favorable risk:benefit profile at this time and recommended against marketing authorization. Pfizer intends to appeal this opinion and immediately seek a re-examination of the opinion by the CHMP.

The Committee considered that treatment with Xeljanz resulted in an improvement in the signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis and the physical function of patients, but did not believe that a consistent reduction in disease activity and structural damage to joints had been sufficiently demonstrated. The CHMP also raised questions about the serious infections, gastrointestinal perforations and malignancies observed in Xeljanz trials, Pfizer noted.

