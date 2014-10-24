EMA completes review of polymyxins and issues updated guidance

The European Medicines Agency has completed its review of polymyxin-based medicines and issued its recommendations for safe use in patients with serious infections that are resistant to standard antibiotics.
It has recommended changing the information on products containing the antibiotics colistin or colistimethate sodium (known as polymyxins). Polymyxin-based products have been available since the 1960s but their use decreased quickly due to the availability of antibiotics with fewer potential side-effects.
This limited use has contributed to the fact that colistimethate sodium has retained activity against a number of bacteria which have become resistant to commonly-used antibiotics, which has led to a resurgence in recent years to the use of polymyxins in patients with few other options.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze