Saturday 8 November 2025

EMA management board: highlights of June 2022 meeting

Pharmaceutical
20 June 2022
ema-2022-european-union-2022-large

At its June 16, 2022, meeting in Amsterdam, the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) management board, among other items, heard an update about the implementation of the new  EU regulation that reinforces EMA’s role in crisis preparedness and management for medicinal products and medical devices.

The newly-established  Medicines Shortages Steering Group (MSSG) had its first meeting on May 11 and is now fully operational. It has been put in place to mitigate and respond to medicine supply issues caused by major events or public health emergencies. The Emergency Task Force (ETF), which was originally convened in March 2020 to specifically address the  COVID-19 pandemic, started operating under the new rules in mid-April. The board adopted the rules of procedure via written procedure of both entities in April.

Annual Activity Report 2021

