EMA reminder of serious adverse reactions for Paxlovid with immunosuppressants

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) is reminding healthcare professionals of the risk of serious and potentially fatal adverse reactions with the COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir), from US pharma giant Pfizer (NYS: PFE).
The risk are related to Paxlovid use in combination with certain immunosuppressants that have a narrow safe dosage range (where small changes in the dose can lead to serious adverse reactions), due to drug-drug interactions reducing the body’s ability to eliminate these medicines.
Paxlovid, the best-selling antiviral for COVID-19, generated total revenues of $81 billion between 2021 and 2028, but sales have dried up almost completely as the pandemic declined.
