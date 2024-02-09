Monday 29 September 2025

EMA reminder of serious adverse reactions for Paxlovid with immunosuppressants

9 February 2024
The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) is reminding healthcare professionals of the risk of serious and potentially fatal adverse reactions with the COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir), from US pharma giant Pfizer (NYS: PFE).

The risk are related to Paxlovid use in combination with certain immunosuppressants that have a narrow safe dosage range (where small changes in the dose can lead to serious adverse reactions), due to drug-drug interactions reducing the body’s ability to eliminate these medicines.

Paxlovid, the best-selling antiviral for COVID-19, generated total revenues of $81 billion between 2021 and 2028, but sales have dried up almost completely as the pandemic declined.

