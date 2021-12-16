EMA's CHMP recommends authorization of two new COVID-19 treatments

The European Medicines Agency said today that its human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended authorization of two new COVID-19 treatments.
Xevudy (sotrovimab), a monoclonal antibody, is for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents (from 12 years of age and weighing at least 40 kilograms) who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of the disease becoming severe. The applicant is GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), which developed the medicine together with Vir Biotechnology.
Xevudy is the third monoclonal antibody recommended in the European Union for treating COVID-19 and its approval follows those of South Korean firm Celltrion Healthcare’s (Kosdaq: 068270) Regkirona (regdanvimab) and Ronapreve (casirivimab/imdevimab), from Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), in November.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze