EMA's CHMP recommends authorization of two new COVID-19 treatments

The European Medicines Agency said today that its human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended authorization of two new COVID-19 treatments.

Xevudy (sotrovimab), a monoclonal antibody, is for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents (from 12 years of age and weighing at least 40 kilograms) who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of the disease becoming severe. The applicant is GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), which developed the medicine together with Vir Biotechnology.

Xevudy is the third monoclonal antibody recommended in the European Union for treating COVID-19 and its approval follows those of South Korean firm Celltrion Healthcare’s (Kosdaq: 068270) Regkirona (regdanvimab) and Ronapreve (casirivimab/imdevimab), from Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), in November.