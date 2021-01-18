Saturday 8 November 2025

EMA updates on Cyberattack

18 January 2021
The ongoing investigation of the cyberattack on the European Medicines Agency (EMA) revealed that some of the unlawfully accessed documents related to COVID-19 medicines and vaccines have been leaked on the internet.

This included internal/confidential email correspondence dating from November, relating to evaluation processes for COVID-19 vaccines. Some of the correspondence has been manipulated by the perpetrators prior to publication in a way which could undermine trust in vaccines.

Two EMA conditional marketing authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines were granted at the end of December/beginning of January following an independent scientific assessment. These approvals were for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech’s (Nasdaq: BNTX) Comirnaty (BNT162b2) and Moderna’s (Nasdaq: MRNA) product, now called COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna and previously dubbed mRNA-1273.

