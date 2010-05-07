Endo Pharma to acquire HealthTronics in $233 million deal; plans to gain rights to SYNERGO system

Aiming to continue its diversification, moving into new growth areas beyond pharmaceuticals and strengthening its position in urology, USA-based drugmaker Endo Pharmaceuticals revealed that it has signed an agreement to acquire HealthTronics, a US provider of urological products and services.
Under the terms of the deal, Endo will commence an all cash tender offer to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of HealthTronics for around $223 million, or $4.85 cash per share, plus the assumption of around $35 million in net debt. HealthTronics shares that are not acquired in the tender offer will be purchased at the same price in a second-step merger. HealthTronics will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Endo. The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies.
The acquisition expands Endo's product offerings to urologists with the addition of lithotripsy, benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) and prostate cancer therapies, as well as anatomical pathology services for the detection and diagnosis of cancer and other conditions.
