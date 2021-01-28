Saturday 8 November 2025

Enthera Pharma extends Series A financing; raises 35 million euros

28 January 2021
Milan, Italy-based Enthera Pharmaceuticals today announced the final closing of its Series A financing, with a total financing of 35 million euros ($42.3 million).

The Roche Venture Fund joins a renowned international investment syndicate following the fundraising’s first close of 28 million euros which was announced in July 2020, co-led by seed investor Sofinnova Partners, a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based in Paris, London, and Milan, and incoming investor AbbVie Ventures. Rounding out the syndicate was the JDRF T1D Fund (the venture philanthropy fund of the JDRF) and several Italian investors including a group coordinated by Banor SIM, a group coordinated by Banca Profilo through Arepo Fiduciaria and Indaco Venture Partners SGR.

The 35 million euros raised is the largest VC-backed Series A funding round for an Italian biotechnology company to date.

Enthera names former Roche exec as CMO
Aled Williams named Enthera CEO
Enthera names former Roche exec as CMO
