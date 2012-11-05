Wednesday 1 October 2025

EPFIA in deal to cap drug costs for Greek government

Pharmaceutical
5 November 2012

Research-based trade group The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) has agreed to finalize a “clawback” under which its members would absorb any excess beyond a 2012 spending target on drugs, in exchange for repayment of outstanding debts to the industry, according to EFPIA director general Richard Bergstrom.

The outstanding debts of public hospitals in Greece and the Organization for the Provision of Health Services (EOPYY) to pharmaceutical companies have reached the 1.8 billion euros ($2.31 billion), Konstantinos Frouzis, president of the Greek pharmaceutical industry body SFEE told the recent  Healthworld 2012 Cοnference, held in Athens (The Pharma Letter September 18).

In an annexe to a letter to the Greek Finance Minister (released to The Pharma Letter this morning), the EFPIA says that the pharmaceutical industry represented by EFPIA and the Greek trade group SfEE and the Government of Greece (GoG) intend to enter into a Framework Agreement re the 2012 issues based on shared objectives of:

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
Pharmaceutical
HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025
Historic biopharma investments: A prescription for America’s future
30 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze