Erasca signs collaboration with Novartis

15 February 2024
San Diego, USA-based precision oncology company Erasca (Nasdaq: ERAS) announced two clinical trial collaboration and supply agreements (CTCSAs) with Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) for the MEK inhibitor Mekinist (trametinib), with the news edging Erasca’s shares up 3.6% to $1.73 by close of trading on Wednesday.

Erasca noted that the accord will support the clinical development of the pan-RAF inhibitor naporafenib in combination with trametinib for the treatment of patients with RAS Q61X solid tumors in the Phase Ib SEACRAFT-1 trial and in patients with previously treated NRAS-mutant (NRASm) unresectable or metastatic melanoma in the randomized, pivotal Phase III SEACRAFT-2 trial.

Erasca is sponsoring the trials, and Novartis is supplying its already marketed cancer drug trametinib at no cost. No financial terms of the collaboration have been disclosed.

