Esbriet offers additional benefit, says German G-BA

USA-based InterMune (Nasdaq: ITMN) says that the German Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) has announced its decision granting the additional benefit of Esbriet (pirfenidone) in adults for the treatment of mild-to-moderate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), with the news sending its shares price 15% higher to $17 in morning trading yesterday.

Esbriet's additional benefit was classified as stage 4 (not quantifiable benefit) in the rating system established under Germany's AMNOG (Arzneimittelmarkt-Neuordnungsgesetz) pharmaceutical law. A non-quantifiable benefit means that the drug has an additional benefit, which will be defined in the future via experience in daily clinical use or clinical studies. Based on this, a stage of 1-3 will be assigned. G-BA is the highest decision-making body of the self-governing health care system in Germany.

Overrules IQWiG decision