Esperion and Daiichi Sankyo resolve pending litigation

US pharma company Esperion Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ESPR) on Wednesday announced a $125 million deal with Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo’s (TYO: 4568) European subsidiary (DSE) to resolve Esperion's demand for $300 million from the company over Esperion's cholesterol reduction drugs.

DSE has agreed to pay Esperion $100 million in mid-January ahead of an anticipated Type II(a) variation approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for Nilemdo (bempedoic acid) Tablet and Nustendi (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) Tablet.

DSE will make an additional $25 million payment to Esperion in the calendar quarter immediately following EMA's decision on the pending application. The legal action pending in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York will be dismissed.