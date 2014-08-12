Ethical considerations for use of unregistered interventions for Ebola viral disease

In reaction to West Africa is experiencing the largest, most severe and most complex outbreak of Ebola virus disease in history, on August 11 the World Health Organization convened a consultation to consider and assess the ethical implications for clinical decision-making of the potential use of unregistered interventions.

In the particular circumstances of this outbreak, and provided certain conditions are met, the panel reached consensus that it is ethical to offer unproven interventions with as yet unknown efficacy and adverse effects, as potential treatment or prevention.

Ethical criteria must guide the provision of such interventions. These include transparency about all aspects of care, informed consent, freedom of choice, confidentiality, respect for the person, preservation of dignity and involvement of the community.