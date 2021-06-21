Ethypharm builds up European presence with Altan acquisition

French biotech Ethypharm, a specialist in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and critical care, is to buy Spanish firm Altan Pharma.

Investee subsidiary Malin Corporation, which owns around two-thirds of Altan, will receive a payment of about 68 million euros ($80 million) from the deal.

The purchase will enable the Saint-Cloud based company to extend and strengthen its presence in Spain, where Altan develops, manufactures and markets injectable medicines for hospital use.