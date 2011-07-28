EU Commission clears KKR acquisition of Pfizer Capsugel unit; Meda says no approach from Valeant

Under European Union merger regulations, the European Commission has cleared the proposed acquisition of Capsugel by fund manager Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR). Capsugel is being divested to KKR by US drugs behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) in a deal worth $2.38 billion to the latter company (The Pharma Letter April 5).

Capsugel manufactures dosage delivery products, such as hard gelatine capsules used for pharmaceutical products. The Commission's investigation showed that no horizontal overlaps arise from the transaction, since neither KKR nor any company that it controls are active in the same field as Capsugel.

KKR link with Alliance Boots not a problem