Monday 29 September 2025

EU Commission clears planned acquisition of Solvay Pharma by Abbott, subject to divestiture of cystic fibrosis interests

Pharmaceutical
12 February 2010

This morning the European Commission gave its approval under the European Union Merger Regulation the proposed $ 6.4 billion acquisition of Solvay Pharma of Belgium by US health care major Abbott Laboratories, having earlier this year delayed its decision as it extended its antitrust investigation of the deal, which was announced last year (The Pharma Letter January 25).

The decision is conditional on the divestment of the cystic fibrosis testing business of Solvay Pharma's subsidiary Innogenetics in the European Economic Area (EEA). The Commission had concerns that the parties' high combined market shares in the field of cystic fibrosis testing could have harmed competition on the markets. In the light of the commitments, the Commission concluded that the transaction would not significantly impede effective competition in the EEA or any substantial part of it.

No real competition problems in IVD sector

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze