EU Commission medicines availability proposals viewed by Finnish pharma

The amendments envisaged in the European Union legislation could accelerate the price and reimbursability examination process in Finland, says the local trade group Pharma Industry Finland (PIF), commenting on the recent European Commission announcement of proposals for faster access to medicines (The Pharma Letter March 2).
In its Medicines Policy document, Finland’s Ministry of Social Affairs and Health undertook to develop the national procedure and the new directive proposal will impact this work. The PIF says it continues to collaborate with the Pharmaceuticals Pricing Board (PPB) on reimbursability issues. A well-working application procedure is increasingly important for the availability of medicines if the Finnish wholesale prices are further cut, moving domestic prices away from the price level in other EU countries, the PIF notes.
The so-called transparency directive relating to the openness of medicines price and reimbursability decisions is going to be revised. The directive determines the basic criteria for the medicines reimbursement decisions (reimbursements paid by the Social Insurance Institution Kela), including the decision-making deadlines, impartial examination criteria and obligation to motivate the decisions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze