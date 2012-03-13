Monday 29 September 2025

EU Commission medicines availability proposals viewed by Finnish pharma

Pharmaceutical
13 March 2012

The amendments envisaged in the European Union legislation could accelerate the price and reimbursability examination process in Finland, says the local trade group Pharma Industry Finland (PIF), commenting on the recent European Commission announcement of proposals for faster access to medicines (The Pharma Letter March 2).

In its Medicines Policy document, Finland’s Ministry of Social Affairs and Health undertook to develop the national procedure and the new directive proposal will impact this work. The PIF says it continues to collaborate with the Pharmaceuticals Pricing Board (PPB) on reimbursability issues. A well-working application procedure is increasingly important for the availability of medicines if the Finnish wholesale prices are further cut, moving domestic prices away from the price level in other EU countries, the PIF notes.

The so-called transparency directive relating to the openness of medicines price and reimbursability decisions is going to be revised. The directive determines the basic criteria for the medicines reimbursement decisions (reimbursements paid by the Social Insurance Institution Kela), including the decision-making deadlines, impartial examination criteria and obligation to motivate the decisions.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze