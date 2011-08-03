EU Commission OKs Takeda's acquisition of Nycomed

The European Commission said yesterday that it has cleared under the EU Merger Regulation the acquisition of independent Swiss pharmaceutical company Nycomed by Japan’s Takeda (TYO: 4568; The Pharma Letter May 19).

Both Takeda and Nycomed supply proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), a type of drug used to treat a range of common disorders related to acid secretion by the stomach.

The Commission's examination of the proposed transaction showed that the combined market share of Takeda and Nycomed in Austria, Germany and Italy, where they both sell the product concerned, is not very high and they will face the competitive constraint exerted by other companies in the sector.