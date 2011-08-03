EU Commission OKs Takeda's acquisition of Nycomed

The European Commission said yesterday that it has cleared under the EU Merger Regulation the acquisition of independent Swiss pharmaceutical company Nycomed by Japan’s Takeda (TYO: 4568; The Pharma Letter May 19).
Both Takeda and Nycomed supply proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), a type of drug used to treat a range of common disorders related to acid secretion by the stomach.
The Commission's examination of the proposed transaction showed that the combined market share of Takeda and Nycomed in Austria, Germany and Italy, where they both sell the product concerned, is not very high and they will face the competitive constraint exerted by other companies in the sector.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze