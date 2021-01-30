EU/UK COVID-19 vaccines spat turns to outright war

Last week saw the UK’s AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) tell the European Commission that, due to glitches at its production facilities in Europe, it would be unable fully meet its supply commitment on its COVID-19 vaccine (AZD1222), which at that point had not been cleared for use by the European Medicines Agency.
Later, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyon demanded that the company must abide by its contractual obligations, calling for diversion of the vaccine from AstraZeneca’s facilities in the UK, where the product has been instrumental, along with BNT612.b2, in the fastest European rollout by far of vaccination.
However, by Friday the spat took a turn for the worse, with the EC announcing measures that would let EU member states ban the export of vaccines to most countries outside of the European Union, including the UK. Friday also heard that use of the AstraZeneca vaccine has gained European Medicines Agency backing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze