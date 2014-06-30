EU5 payers looking to superior clinical efficacy for COPD

Surveyed pulmonologists in the European Union (EU5; France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK) estimate that the majority of their COPD patients currently receiving either a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) or a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) are concomitantly receiving the other long-acting bronchodilator.

These patients represent a potential pool for emerging LABA/LAMA fixed-dose combinations, according to a new report form Decision Resources Group. However, although payers agree that these combinations are likely to be reimbursed nationally, they caution that the strength of the data will determine pricing and their place in the treatment algorithm.



Other key findings from the European Physician & Payer Forum report, titled What Market Access Challenges Will Emerging Bronchodilators for COPD Face in the EU5, include: