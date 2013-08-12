EU5 rheumatologits rate Rituxan and Benlysta for Lupus

Rheumatologists in the top European nations ( EU5) countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) give Roche (ROG: SIX)/Genentech/Biogen Idec's (Nasdaq: BIIB) Rituxan (rituximab) and GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK)/Human Genome Sciences' Benlysta (belimumab) the highest satisfaction and overall product performance ratings for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), according to BioTrends Research, a division of health care advisory firm Decision Resources.

Despite their lower utilization and later use in the treatment algorithm for moderate-to-severe patients, physicians report positive impressions of the drugs. Surveyed rheumatologists also believe the products outperform other agents on their ability to put the disease into remission, maintain remission and stop organ dysfunction or failure. These attributes are rated as the most important attributes when making the prescribing decision and are partially responsible for driving physicians' high ratings of the products. Surveyed rheumatologists also perceive Rituxan and Benlysta to be well-tolerated with few serious adverse events.

Rituxan has 61% market share, despite not being approved for SLE